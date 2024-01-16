Group beat boy, 13, with belt on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Updated:

Police are searching for three suspects in a robbery and assault in Brooklyn on Jan. 12, 2024. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three robbers beat a 13-year-old boy with a belt and stole his sneakers on a Brooklyn street last Friday, police said.

Two men and a woman attacked the teen near 17th Street and Fourth Avenue at around 3:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects repeatedly hit the boy with a belt before stealing his sneakers, police said.

The trio then ran into a subway station at Prospect Avenue and got on the northbound R train, police said. There have been no arrests.

The boy refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

U.S.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation