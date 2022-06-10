Guarding SCOTUS family members could cost millions

U.S. Marshals patrol outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in Chevy Chase, Md., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Officials say an armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland. A law enforcement official says the California man in his 20s was armed with a gun and a knife (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NewsNation) — Security could be made available to family members of Supreme Court justices following a recent threat against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

For fiscal year 2023, the federal courts — including the Supreme Court — have requested more than $785 million for security needs.

A 911 call shows how close one suspect was to his alleged target when police say he threatened to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I took a taxi from the airport,” the caller told dispatchers. “It dropped me off at his address. I’m just around the corner from it.”

The threat to Kavanaugh’s life underscored the security environment for all nine justices as the House is set to take up a bill next week that would expand that protection to their immediate families.

Gabe Roth runs Fix the Court, a nonpartisan Supreme Court watchdog group, and has compiled records about the cost of Supreme Court security.

“These are all very reasonable costs in the grand scheme of things to ensure that justices are protected,” Roth said. “Hopefully, their family members and judicial staff, frankly, should be included in that as well.”

The court allocates funds for justice protection through its Supreme Court Police, who protect justices and employees in court.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Security Division also is responsible for the high court judges’ security outside the building. At the judges’ homes, that security is 24/7.

The threat against Kavanaugh comes amid recent threats and protests outside some justices’ homes as the nation awaits upcoming decisions about the future of the landmark abortion access case Roe v. Wade.

“We know that that heightened level of scrutiny towards the court is going to put them under more intense pressure,” Roth said.

Extending protection to the justice’s families could cost millions, he said .