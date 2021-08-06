Here’s how to celebrate International Beer Day 2021

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Bottoms up! Friday, August 6, 2021, marks International Beer Day. Whether you’re a lager lover or proper to sip on some Plae Ale, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate.

Did you know?

According to the National Day Calendar, International Beer Day dates back to 2008. The day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday in August because it’s hot in many parts of the world.

To celebrate, enjoy a glass with friends or try a new beer. Don’t know what to try? Here are some suggestions:

Attend a tasting – Yes, like wine tastings, there are beer tastings, too.

Get a flight – Many pubs and breweries offer a flight with of few ounces of 4-5 beers to taste.

Ask the bartender – They can guide you based on your flavor preferences. Then be sure to thank and tip them, especially if they provided sound advice.

Tour a brewery – Brewery tours offer samples. Not only will you find a beer you like, but most breweries have a rich history. Even younger breweries include fascinating stories about their founders or their recipes.

AMSTEL LIGHT

To celebrate International Beer Day, Amstel Light offers beer lovers the chance to win a custom Callaway Golf bag. Interested fans should follow Amstel Light on Twitter to enter to win and view sweepstakes rules.

What's a better pairing than beer and golf? To celebrate #InternationalBeerDay, we're giving away this awesome custom golf bag with our friends at @CallawayGolf!



RT and FOLLOW @AmstelLight to enter to win. #Sweeps Rules: https://t.co/lNbp6awSJD pic.twitter.com/YU9OXj8elX — Amstel Light (@AmstelLight) August 6, 2021

Stella artios

Pure Malt into Pure Art. Stella Artois Africa will give one winner a limited-edition chalice. Fans will be entered to win after tweeting a Stella Artois fact.

For over 600 years, our master brewers have turned Pure Malt into Pure Art. This #InternationalBeerDay we celebrate true craftsmanship.



𝗧𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗪 👇 to Tweet the Stella Artois fact & you could 𝗪𝗜𝗡 a limited-edition chalice. #PureMaltPureArt. Ts & Cs apply. — StellaArtoisAfrica (@StellaArtoisZA) August 6, 2021

