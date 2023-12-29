Here’s how to detect a credit card skimmer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Card skimmers have been found at stores throughout the Commonwealth over the past few weeks.

These card skimmers steal the information from your credit or ATM card and recently, they have been found at card readers in checkout lines throughout the state.

Since October, there has been an increase in police reports in Massachusetts of card skimmers found inside stores. Several were found inside Market Basket locations and just this week, card skimmers were found in the self-checkout lanes at five grocery stores owned by Roche Bros. Supermarket in eastern Massachusetts.

These skimmers look similar to the regular card reader you find at the point of sale terminal and usually fits right over it. Once a person swipes their card, criminals are able to access that personal financial data.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Paulita Hannah says customers need to look carefully to make sure the card reader has not been tampered with, “Look to make sure there are no scratches anywhere around it. Pull on it to make sure that there isn’t a face covering on top of it that they can pull off. We also ask them to make sure that there isn’t additional equipment around it.”

Some skimmers are also associated with hidden cameras. When you go to put in your PIN, block the keypad with your hand to prevent it from being seen by anyone. Be wary of using an ATM machine in high tourist areas as they are also popular spots for card skimmers.

If your card isn’t returned from the machine after a transaction after hitting cancel, contact your financial institute immediately.

Sgt. Hannah added that if you are worried, take money out at an ATM inside a bank because they are harder for criminals to access.

The FBI has also recognized skimming as growing problem and estimates say it can cost financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.