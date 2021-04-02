Here’s what we know about the US Capitol Police officer killed in the attack outside the capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Capitol Police Officer killed in an attack outside the Capitol Friday afternoon was an 18-year veteran of the force, the department said Friday.

Officer William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, police said.

Evans and another officer were near a barricade on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol when they were struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by 25-year-old Noah Green, who subsequently exited the vehicle and was shot by police who said he lunged at officers with a knife in hand. Green later died from his injuries.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Evans was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials, while the second officer is in stable and non-threatening condition.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers,” Pittman said. “This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today.”

President Joe Biden also ordered the flags to be flown at half mast at the White House and federal buildings across the country. He also issued a statement offering condolences to Evans’ family and the department:

Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life. We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.



I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds. I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack. As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast. statement issued by president joe biden