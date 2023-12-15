Hernando deputies seek answers after medical student found dead in woods over a decade ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the murder of a 19-year-old medical student who was found dead in the woods over a decade ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dominique Lewis, 19, was living in St. Petersburg when she was tragically killed shortly after Thanksgiving in 2007.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area off Brooksville Rock Road in Brooksville on Dec. 11.

Officials said Lewis was a student at the Ultimate Medical Academy in Clearwater when she was killed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6380. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can submit at time at 1-866-990-TIPS.