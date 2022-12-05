Hertz to pay $168 million to settle false car theft claims

(NewsNation) — Hertz will pay nearly $170 million to customers who say they were falsely accused of stealing cars.

On Monday, the rental company announced that it will settle 364 pending false arrest claims, “bringing resolution to more than 95%” of the disputes.

Hertz said it “expects to recover a meaningful portion of the settlement amount from its insurance carriers.”

“As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first. In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective,” said Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz.

What was not in the news release, was any mention of what Hertz is doing to rectify the problem. A Hertz spokesperson directed NewsNation to their Form 8-K, which was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document reads: “It (Hertz) has taken significant steps to modernize and update those policies.” NewsNation asked for clarification on this statement, and we have yet to hear back.

Timeline prior to Hertz settlement: