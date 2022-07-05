(NewsNation) — A grandfather visiting from Mexico and a former synagogue preschool teacher are among the six people confirmed killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago Monday.

The shooting occurred in Highland Park — an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore — along a downtown parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day.

Among them was the family of Nicolas Toledo, who was in his late 70s and visiting from Mexico when he was shot. He died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police have not released details about the victims, but Toledo’s granddaughter told the Sun-Times that Toledo had spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico. Xochil Toledo said she remembers looking over at her grandfather as a band passed them playing music.

“He was so happy,” she said. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

Xochil Toledo said her father tried to shield her grandfather and was shot in the arm; her boyfriend also was shot in the back and taken by someone to a nearby hospital because they weren’t sure there would be enough ambulances for all the victims.

Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

Sundheim had spent decades on the staff at North Shore Congregation Israel, early on teaching at the congregation’s preschool and later serving as Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator, “all of this with tireless dedication,” the congregation said in its statement announcing her death.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement said.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn’t have information on the sixth victim who died at a hospital.

At least 30 people were also wounded in the shooting, ranging in age from 8-85.

NewsNation will continue to update this story as we learn more about the victims who lost their lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.