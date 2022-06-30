Holiday travel concerns impacting celebrations?

MIAMI (NewsNation) — From the ground to the sky, inflation mixed with labor shortages has created a chaotic summer travel season marked by delays and cancellations; and it may get worse this weekend amid the Independence Day holiday travel.

AAA predicts that nearly 48 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Fourth of July weekend from June 30 to July 4. The majority, about 42 million, will travel by car, even with the national gas prices topping $5 per gallon.

“That’s an all-time record; it’s more people going by car than even before the pre-pandemic,” said Andrew Gross, AAA. “We’re not quite sure why we’re really surprised. I was certainly very surprised, given how expensive gasoline is.”

Travelers face surging gas prices and the cost of hotel rooms and flight prices before they get to the airport, and once they’re there, they have to worry about airlines struggling to stay on schedule.

This holiday weekend, airlines will face their biggest challenge since the pandemic in what might be considered a sign of trouble and worry.

Delta Airlines announced it will allow passengers to rebook their Fourth of July trip “with no fare difference or change fees, as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.”

Yet, the big question remains: Have the airlines made the right changes to cut down on the high number of delays and cancellations?

So far Thursday, 338 domestic flights have been canceled and 518 delayed, according to Flight Aware.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day at airports, which comes as 1,800 flights were canceled this week.

During Memorial Day weekend, more than 2,600 flights were canceled over a four-day period.