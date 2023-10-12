28% of Americans might shop early if holiday deals started sooner

Shoppers carry shopping bags down Fifth Avenue, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York. After a two-year hiatus, holiday procrastinators are back this year, during a holiday season when retailers need them even more. Shoppers have been pulling back on buying and waiting for the best deals as inflation weighs on their shopping habits. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

(NewsNation) — Holiday shoppers are open to starting holiday shopping sooner if holiday deals are rolled out earlier in the year.

A Gallup poll revealed that 28% of holiday shoppers would consider starting their shopping earlier than usual, while nearly half of young adult holiday shoppers, 48%, say they would definitely or probably start earlier.

When asked when they planned to start shopping, 41% of adults said they intend to start shopping before November, while 59% said they’d wait until November or December.

These results were based on a new Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse, conducted Sept. 1-14 by web using Gallup’s probability-based panel.

Early shoppers include 24% who had already started or planned to start shopping in September and 17% who said they planned to start in October. While 39% of shoppers plan to hold off and begin in November and 20% are waiting until December.

The poll revealed that 93% of holiday shoppers will buy at least some gifts, including 47% who will buy all or most of their gifts online; 33% of holiday shoppers say they will buy gifts through social media platforms.