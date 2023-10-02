NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Halloween just around the corner, those creaking floors or unexplained noises have Americans spooked, according to a new survey.

One in six believe their home is haunted and more than two in five said they experienced some eerie encounters inside their house, according to the survey by All Star Home.

The encounters included feeling a presence they couldn’t see (42%), hearing unusual voices or footsteps (37%), and seeing ghosts (19%), the survey found.

“When we moved into our home my son was 2, and we were playing in the basement. He said ‘Who is that woman?’ I turned around and had a brief glimpse of something – it was a flash – nothing more. He said he had seen her for a while. I found out later that the owner’s mom died in the house,” a woman said in the survey.

But it’s not the basement or attic that has residents running scared. It’s the bedroom. Of the 1,000 people surveyed, nearly half reported a weird encounter in a bedroom, according to the data. Only 12% reported unusual activity in the basement.

Still, nearly 25% of Americans would be willing to buy a haunted house, the survey found.