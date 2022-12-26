American detained by Russians home for the holidays

(NewsNation) — One American family is celebrating the holidays together after one of them was released from Russian detention after fighting in Ukraine.

The Drueke family didn’t expect to spend the holidays together. Alex Drueke, a veteran from Alabama, went to Ukraine to help fight against Russian forces over the summer. In June, he and another volunteer were captured by Russian forces and spent the following months in captivity.

Drueke was released in September as part of a prisoner exchange. He and his mother told NewsNation it’s been an adjustment for him to return home and the holidays were quieter than usual because it’s still hard for him to be around large groups of people.

While he is grateful to be home, Drueke said it’s important for Americans to remember how many Ukrainians are unable to spend the holidays with their families as the country continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

