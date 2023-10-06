Americans are spending more than ever on Halloween

Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Be prepared to be scared. Americans are planning on spending more than ever on Halloween this year, and it’s mostly going toward spooky decorations and costumes.

Last year, the U.S. spent $10.6 billion on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. This year’s spending is expected to be billions more.

During the pandemic, the Halloween spirit was low. The least amount spent on Halloween in years was $8 billion in 2020. This makes sense as fewer people were buying costumes and candy for trick-or-treaters.

In 2021, sales skyrocketed to $10.1 billion and went even higher in 2022 with $10.6 billion. This surpasses Halloween spending rates before the pandemic. In 2018, Americans only spent $9 billion, and $8.8 billion in 2019.

Whatever Halloween fun was lost during the pandemic is expected to return in record-setting force this year.

NRF’s 2023 Halloween survey asked 8,084 consumers about their shopping plans. Here’s what they found.

This year, a record number of people, 73%, are planning to participate in a Halloween activity.

From candy to costumes to decorations, the average consumer plans to spend a record $108.24 this year, which is $5 higher than the previous record of $102.74 in 2021, according to the NRF.

Between all things Halloween, most of this money is expected to go towards costumes, which is estimated to reach a record $4.1 billion. Meanwhile, the U.S. is expected to spend $3.6 billion on candy and $3.9 billion on decorations.

All in all, Americans are expected to spend an all-time high of $12.2 billion this year on Halloween festivities.