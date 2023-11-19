When do Americans decorate for the holidays?

(NewsNation) — When is the right time to hang holiday lights? Some say it’s too early before Thanksgiving, while others think waiting until December is too late.

Today’s Homeowner settled this by surveying 3,000 Americans about their holiday decorating preferences.

According to the survey, 40% of Americans decorate after Thanksgiving but before Dec. 1. Most people believe that the period between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 is the best time for holiday decorating, but there’s no official consensus on the ideal time.

Americans reported putting up decorations anytime between October and the days leading up to Dec. 25.

Nearly 70% of Americans plan to display outdoor holiday decorations. Of those decorating, 34% will do so before Thanksgiving, while 18% plan to wait until the first week of December. Almost 60% of Americans use colorful lights, while only 22% prefer white lights. The average budget for holiday decorations is $384, with New Hampshire residents topping the list at an average budget of $786.

On average, men spend just under $490 on holiday lights, while women spend around $292. Of those decorating, 44% will take down their decorations in the first week of January.

Alaska was excluded from data visualizations due to insufficient data. The survey was conducted in October and November of 2023, with a margin of error estimated at 2% and a confidence level of 95%.

In a poll conducted by NewsNation’s affiliate WXFR in Roanoke, Virginia, 75% of participants agreed that putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving leftovers reach the refrigerator is too early.