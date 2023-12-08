Beating the holiday blues

(NewsNation) — The holiday season is a time for celebration with friends and family, but for many people, the holidays are filled with anxiety, loneliness and depression.

It’s called the holiday blues and comes at a time of year full of shopping, parties, friends and family. But for some, the most wonderful time of the year can be a source of pressure to live up to a holiday ideal.

“The music we hear, the decorations we see, everything we see on social media suggests not just that we’re joyful, but that we’re perfectly joyful, that everything is amazing,” said clinical psychiatrist Dr. John Duffy.

For many, the stress of the holidays can be debilitating. That’s especially true when people are dealing with existing mental health issues or tough circumstances like losing a loved one, losing a job or being estranged from family members.

“We’ve gone through some difficulties that make it difficult for just to really enjoy and get into this time of the year,” Duffy said.

Triggers for the holiday blues can include unrealistic expectations, financial stress, unwanted houseguests and the need to please.

Duffy said the numbers can be staggering, with around 75% of people suffering some degree of the holiday blues and a third of people having severe cases where they struggle with sadness and loneliness.

“That’s why it’s really important to remember that you’re not the only one suffering,” Duffy said.

Doctors say the holiday blues can take a toll on your health, resulting in tension headaches, excessive drinking, overeating, insomnia and even depression.

But some things can be done to lessen the impact of the holiday blues, including cutting down on commitments, taking time for self-care like praying or meditating, getting enough sleep and letting go of the idea of a picture-perfect holiday.

“Remember, things don’t have to be perfect, and trying to make them so can take the joy and spontaneity out of the holiday,” Duffy said.

He also advises people not to keep their feelings to themselves.

“Talk to someone about how you feel, a friend, a family member or a therapist,” he said.

Duffy also suggests checking in on those around you. The pressure to appear happy during the holidays can lead to people putting on an appearance of being fine.

“Check in with your people and ask them if they’re having a tough time,” he said. “Just do what you would want for yourself.”

It might help ease someone else’s holiday blues.