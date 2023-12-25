Bowery Mission keeps New York families fed on Christmas

(NewsNation) — As millions of families wake up to the familiar comforts of Christmas, countless organizations across the country are working to help the hundreds of thousands without a place to call home.

Bowery Mission, founded in 1879, is carrying that torch in New York City. They see an estimated 1,000 people every year that need a hot meal. Sometimes their line wraps around the block.

An estimated 1 in 83 people in New York City are homeless, the mission estimates. They say they have also taken up more migrants in 2023 who were brought in from the southern border.

The mission provides more than just meals, but also a place for people to shower, clothes to wear as well as social services.

The heartbeat of the operation are the many volunteers who come to help make a difference.