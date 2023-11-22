‘Breaking Bread’ host urges political talk during Thanksgiving

(NewsNation) — Should Americans pass on talking about politics during Thanksgiving? Alexander Heffner, host of the TV series “Breaking Bread,” advises not to.

“Culinary life can unite us in ways that most other things are incapable of doing,” Heffner said in an interview on Wednesday’s “On Balance.”

Heffner’s new TV series highlights conversations with politicians from both sides, underscoring the power of culinary experiences to bridge political gaps. He argues using food as a tool for dialogue can unify and encourage Americans to engage in civil discourse.

A new poll suggests 60% of Americans are keen on avoiding political discussions during Thanksgiving gatherings.

The findings challenge the stereotype of the proverbial “crazy uncle” dominating dinner conversations with political banter. Instead, most individuals appear inclined to keep political discussions off the table during the festive occasion.

For those who defy the trend and actively seek political discourse, the survey reveals 29% are eager to engage in such discussions.

“If we want to see ideologically rigid, vernacular, viciousness in the discourse governing our country and determining decisions, then I suppose we would model that behavior,” Heffner said.

Acknowledging the ideological tensions prevalent in American political life, Heffner said fostering a civil and respectful dialogue to address the nation’s challenges is important. He suggests citizens should model the kind of discourse they wish to see in elected officials, emphasizing the significance of civility in navigating and solving problems.

However, skepticism looms over the efficacy of political discussions around the Thanksgiving table. Heffner acknowledges the limitations, stating that such gatherings are unlikely to solve broader issues like world peace, the national deficit or cultural conflicts.

He suggests that given the circumstances and the company present, it might be better to savor the Thanksgiving feast and enjoy the company rather than attempting to tackle larger societal problems.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Heffner encourages Americans to recognize the value of small, communal actions. He points out that while voting is often considered the quintessential act of American citizenship, more people pay their taxes than cast their votes.

He highlights the impact of community engagement, suggesting that positive change can begin at home, extending outward to influence the broader community.

As families gather around the Thanksgiving table, the challenge remains: Can civility triumph over political discord, fostering an environment where aspirations overshadow resentments, if only for the duration of a shared meal?