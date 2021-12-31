Champagne shortage jeopardizes New Year’s Eve toasts

(NewsNation Now) — Supply can’t meet the demand for champagne this New Year’s Eve.

Liquor sellers say brands like Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon, which usually retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets.

A “perfect storm” of champagne industry woes like decreased grape harvests and supply chain issues have been cited for the shortage.

A report from Wine Enthusiast Magazine predicts that the impact of the champagne shortage may last for years.

Experts recommend drinking sparkling wines this year as an alternative to the classic bubbly.