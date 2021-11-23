Crowded highways, airports ahead of the holiday

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The holiday travel season is here.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are expected to be the largest travel days. More than 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA predicts. That’s a 13% increase from this time last year.

About 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road amid rising gas prices.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices for Americans and “address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply.”

Experts say it’s best to plan ahead.

If you are going by car, it’s important to note that the best time to leave before Thanksgiving is after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, before 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and before noon on Saturday and Sunday.

If you are in a large city like Chicago, New York or Atlanta, expect to face a commute three times longer than usual.