Cut-your-own tree farms brace for Christmas rush

OZARK, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — Last year, pandemic restrictions put a damper even on cut-your-own Christmas tree farms, although social distancing is easy when you’re out on a tree farm. This year, growers are looking to make up for lost time even with slightly higher prices.

This year, artificial trees are running about $78 on average, with artificial trees at $108 across the country. On top of that, some areas will see shorter supplies than usual because of transportation difficulties. That means shopping early is the best plan.

“Morning in America’s” Aaron Nolan joined the show from Christmas Tree Lane, a cut-your-own-farm in Ozark, where he interviewed Jim Lane, owner of the business. He said even after all the years he’s been in the business, he still gets excited to see families arrive to cut their trees.

When asked if the supply chain was affecting his farm, Lane said, “Not really. The trees that we’re harvesting this year, we planted five years ago, so I don’t really notice the supply chain.”

Lane said the average tree price on his farm was $60, and that axes and saws are provided for those who want to get the lumberjack experience before bringing home the green of the season.