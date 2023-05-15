Washington, D.C. honors police officers killed in the line of duty

(NewsNation) — National Peace Officers Memorial Day celebrates and honors the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, and marks the start of National Police Week.

For this year’s celebration, President Joe Biden will be speaking at the Peace Officers Memorial Day event in the District of Columbia.

Along with Biden, the parents, spouses and children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be in attendance.

Family members of fallen police officers reached the D.C. event by the bus loads Monday morning. During the event, every family member in attendance will be invited to individually place a flower on a wreath to honor their loved ones.

People and agencies from all over the country are arriving in D.C. to join in the somber tribute to law enforcement officers.

Officers headed to the event told NewsNation it is hard to overstate how important this day is to them, to be recognized for the work and sacrifice that wearing a uniform demands.

The event takes place every year, with special emphasis on officers who have died in the past year. The families of those who died more recently get a sort of priority during the celebration, sources tell NewsNation.

The number of officers shot this year has risen dramatically. As of May, incidents are up 12% from last year, 48% from 2021 and up 52% from 2020, according to data from the Fraternal Order of Police.

However, the number of officers who have been killed in the line of duty is actually dropping substantially, according to the data.