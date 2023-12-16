Want your package delivered in time for Christmas? Time is running out

(NewsNation) — If you want your gifts and cards to arrive before Christmas Day it’s time to act and act fast.

The deadline to mail holiday packages and cards via the U.S. Postal Service‘s first-class mail is Saturday, Dec. 16.

The USPS will deliver about 15 billion pieces of mail and about 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to Postalytics.

It’s estimated that 3 billion pieces of first-class mail will be delivered just between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23.

“Our 2022 peak season was a tremendous success,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. “We are ready to deliver for the holidays in a superior and routine manner. We have been planning early and leveraging investments in our people, infrastructure, transportation and technology made possible by the Delivering for America plan. And with no holiday surcharges, we are strongly positioned to be America’s most affordable delivery provider this holiday season.”