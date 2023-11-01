DiGiorno releases new ‘Thanksgiving Pizza,’ sells out first batch

(NewsNation) — One frozen pizza giant isn’t skipping past any holidays this year, as DiGiorno is shaking things up and releasing its first “Thanksgiving Pizza.”

Topped with all your favorite Thanksgiving fixings — classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans, cranberries, rich mozzarella, cheddar cheeses and a crispy onion topping — the new pizza is a take on the holiday’s most iconic dishes, a news release said.

After discovering 68% of Americans secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving food, DiGiorno’s “culinary masterminds” took it upon themselves to craft a more exciting option for the dinner table.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, the company’s senior brand manager.

The frozen pizza will be available to order on the company’s website on Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22. According to the press release, only a limited number of Thanksgiving Pizzas, sold for $11.23 each, will be exclusively available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

As of Wednesday morning, the first wave of available Thanksgiving Pizzas were already sold out. However, for those DiGiorno pizza lovers, there’s a holiday sweater available for $55.