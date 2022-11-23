(NewsNation) — As the cost of food goes up, many people are opting to either eat out or order their meals from restaurants this Thanksgiving.

Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu, a website that helps restaurants build an online presence, said according to their survey, about 45% of consumers plan to use a restaurant for their Thanksgiving meal.

To search for deals, Sweeney said it’s usually best to check in directly with a restaurant’s website, especially mom-and-pop shops.

“What they do is put together whatever makes sense for your local community — turkey, sides, all the fixings, maybe some tea, things like that,” he said on “Morning in America.”

Part of what’s driving people to use restaurants for their holiday feasts is how companies and restaurants have made it easier to see what they offer online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweeney added.

“As a result, we’ve seen many of our clients doing over $10,000 in pre-orders for Thanksgiving, including some of them as of Monday in the $50,000, $65,000 neighborhood,” Sweeney said.

See more tips for ordering out or dining at a restaurant this holiday season in the video above.