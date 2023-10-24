Divers carve pumpkins underwater at SEA LIFE New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — SEA LIFE New Jersey at the American Dream mall is celebrating Halloween in an unusual way: live, underwater pumpkin carving.

Divers will be surrounded by thousands of fish, sharks, and stingrays as they attempt to carve pumpkins inside a 186,000-gallon tank.

The animals will get to snack on the leftovers from the carving. Demonstrations will be held on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Families can also participate in the aquarium’s Tricks & Treats event, where kids can meet sea witch Serafina and help save the seas with various challenges.

