FBI, DHS warn of risk of violence during holiday season

(NewsNation) — The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) have issued a warning highlighting potential threats to the U.S. during the holiday season.

The agencies warned that ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas war mean there is an increased risk of lone actor violence targeting public gatherings during the winter, including holiday and faith-based events.

Protests related to the conflict are also potential targets.

Since the start of the war Oct. 7, various foreign terrorist groups have called for attacks in the U.S. Extremists motivated by racism or ethnic discrimination have also increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community.

Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities could become targets for extremists. The FBI and DHS have reported an increase in potential hate crimes as well as an increase in hoax bomb and active shooter threats directed at synagogues.

Since the conflict began, there has been a rise in antisemitic, anti-Arab and Islamophobic incidents and threats, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Officials warn escalation of the conflict in Israel or large domestic attacks could inspire violent actors. They are asking communities to be vigilant and report any threats to the FBI or local law enforcement.

The announcement did not specify any known plots of violence.