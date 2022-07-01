(NewsNation) — With Fourth of July this weekend, many will be watching fireworks — or even lighting their own.

Last year, more than 11,000 people were injured in fireworks mishaps and nine were killed, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The commission said fireworks injuries and deaths have gone up 25% over the last 15 years.

“There’s actually an upward trend in firework-related injuries happening now,” Karla Crosswhite-Chigbue, of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when displays were mostly closed in an attempt to stem transmission, more people stayed at home and did their own fireworks in their backyards.

“We saw a lot more injuries there, and a lot more deaths — actually, 26 deaths in the year 2020,” Crosswhite-Chigbue said. “It’s still a serious issue. We urge people yes, have fun … it’s a celebratory time we’re celebrating the nation’s birthday. But if you are going to use fireworks, consumer fireworks, you have to do it safely.”

Most of the injuries the CPSC sees are on people’s hands, but people also hurt their faces by leaning over fireworks, Crosswhite said.

To stay safe, here’s what she suggests:

Have water nearby, such as a hose or bucket of water.

Never allow children to use fireworks or sparklers.

Never relight a “dud” firework.

Don’t use fireworks if under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Fireworks are not toys, they are explosives,” Crosswhite-Chigbue said. With this in mind, the CPSC says the safest way to enjoy fireworks on the Fourth is to just go to professional displays.