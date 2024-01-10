Four new PEEPS flavors announced for Easter season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based company Just Born announced that a new lineup of PEEPS will be debuting for the easter season.

Four new flavors will be offered including PEEPS Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmellow Chicks, PEEPS ICEE Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmellow Chicks, PEEPS Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmellow Chicks, and PEEPS Delights S’Mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped In Milk Chocolate.

The Rice Krispies Treats flavored PEEPS will only be available at Walmart in what Just Born says is an “iconic marshmallow flavor mashup everyone has been waiting for!”

The ICEE Blue Raspberry flavored PEEPS will be sold at Target and the Sour Strawberry flavored PEEPS will be sold at the Kroger Family of Stores. The Delights S’Mores Graham Cracker PEEPS will be available nationwide.

“Having been a cherished part of family traditions and festivities for over seven decades, the PEEPS Brand is so excited to help families create even more moments of sweetness with the launch of our 2024 Easter Marshmallow offerings,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS. “Whether it’s incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, or enjoying PEEPS® Marshmallow with loved ones, we’re honored to be a part of memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to see all the ways our fans express their PEEPSONALITY this season!”

Other fan-favorite flavors will be available nationwide as well, including Cotton Candy, Fruit Punch, Party Cake, Sour Watermelon, and Wild Berry.

PEEPS marshmallow rainbow pop, MIKE & IKE flavored pop, and Dr. Pepper flavored PEEPS are also returning.