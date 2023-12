NEW YORK (PIX11) — You never know what you’re going to see on the streets of New York City.

The Grinch was spotted riding around in a “Grinch-mobile” in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

“NYC is a real-life circus,” wrote Stefanie, who posted the video to X.

Not only was the driver dressed like the iconic Christmas-hating character, but there were also two stuffed Grinches in the back seat.

This Grinch, who can be found on Instagram, said he’s raising money to bring fun and presents to children.