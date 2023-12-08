Holiday deadline: When you need to mail your presents

(NewsNation) — With Christmas only a few weeks away, many are scrambling to get their shopping done.

According to Gallup, Americans estimate they’ll spend an average of $975 on Christmas gifts this year.

But if you want to spread holiday cheer to those who live a bit farther away, don’t procrastinate on sending those presents.

These are the recommended holiday shipping deadlines to get your gifts to their recipients before Christmas or Christmas Eve.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

In most states, Saturday, Dec. 16, is the last day to send something using USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail. The last day for Priority Mail is Monday, Dec. 18, while Priority Mail Express items should be sent by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

For Hawaii, however, the deadline for Priority Mail is Dec. 16.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Tuesday, Dec. 19, is the last day to ship UPS 3-Day Select packages for delivery on Friday, Dec. 22.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, is the deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air packages. Next Day Air packages need to be shipped by Thursday, Dec. 21.

There’s no UPS pickup or delivery service on Christmas Eve or the holiday itself, but UPS Critical service is available. For more information, call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com. Regular pickup and delivery service resumes Tuesday, Dec. 26.

FedEx

Those wanting to use SameDay delivery need to ship their items by Friday, Dec. 22.

FedEx Express 1Day Freight packages need to be sent by Thursday, Dec. 21.

For 2Day &2Day AM or 2Day Freight, items should be sent by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

If using FedEx Express Saver or 3Day Freight, one should ship their package by Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Target

Target does not have its holiday shipping deadlines posted yet but does have several options, such as standard shipping, where items can be expected to be delivered within 3-5 business days, though delivery dates may be extended when volume is high.

Some areas, depending on item origin and shipping destination, have two-day shipping available. Preorder items are the only ones that are eligible for express shipping.

Barnes and Noble

The last day for standard shipping is noon on Dec. 16. Those who choose express shipping have a Dec. 18 deadline.

For expedited shipping, people need to send their packages by Dec. 19.

Barnes and Noble also says on its website that book lovers can order eGift cards anytime for instant delivery.

Sephora

Standard shippers should get their orders in by 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Customers can opt for 2-day shipping until 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The last day for 1-day shipping is 9 a.m. ET Dec. 21.

Kohl’s

Consumers wanting standard delivery for Kohl’s items are out of luck: Its website says these orders aren’t guaranteed to be shipped by Dec. 24.

People can still opt for 2-day delivery until 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 19, or 1-day delivery before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.