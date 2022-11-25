(NewsNation) — If you’re having trouble deciding what to do with all the food left over from your Thanksgiving feast, you might want to try this sandwich.

Chef Bianca Vallone, owner of B’s Sweet Bites Bakery and Diner and winner of “The Chew” Chicago’s Cook-off, came on “Morning in America” to show how to make a “TBLT.”

Using a cranberry-orange-walnut English muffin from her bakery, Vallone stacked it with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, tomato and turkey.

“Everybody loves bacon,” she said. “It’s the holidays. We’re going to eat it up.”

To make sure the turkey wasn’t dry, Vallone took an extra step.

“I took the leftover turkey and I put it on a griddle with some butter just to add moisture back inside of it,” she said.

Watch the full video above.