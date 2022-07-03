Independence Day quiz: Have Americans forgotten their roots?

(NewsNation) — The majority of Americans say that both major political parties view each other as “generally bullies,” according to a new University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics poll.

The poll, published Thursday, found that 73 percent of Republican respondents agree with the sentiment that their Democratic counterparts are “generally bullies” who want to impose their own political beliefs, while 74 percent of Democratic respondents said the same of Republicans.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert argues that the polarization is because Americans have forgotten their roots.

Have Americans forgotten their roots? As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, NewsNation put people to the test in the video above with an Independence Day quiz.