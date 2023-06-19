Juneteenth: Which states don’t offer it as a paid holiday?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Although Juneteenth, which celebrates the date when the last enslaved people in Texas learned that they were emancipated, is recognized as a federal holiday, not all states consider it an official public holiday.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis, at least 28 states and the District of Columbia close government offices and give state workers a paid day off on June 19. Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada and Tennessee made it a public holiday just this year, Pew wrote.

These are states that haven’t made that move yet:

No Paid Holiday

Alaska

A bill that would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday passed the Senate, according to the Alaska Beacon, and was still in the House as of May 13.

“Alaska, like many states in this country, has a diverse population with a rich cultural heritage. It’s a place where people of all backgrounds and beliefs come together to celebrate their shared values of freedom, equality and justice,” the bill’s sponsor, Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, said when it was being debated. “By recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday, we can celebrate and honor our African American community’s contributions and acknowledge the injustices they have faced in our state and in our nation.”

Alaska’s state legislature, however, adjourned for the year on May 17, 2023, without passing the Juneteenth bill. Legislators are set to reconvene in January 2024 for their second regular session of a two-year cycle, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Arizona

State of Arizona agencies, boards and commissions remained open as Juneteenth is recognized by the state, but is not a legal holiday.

Arizona’s capital, Phoenix, said Juneteenth is a paid city holiday as part of a resolution signed last year by the mayor and council.

Arkansas

Arkansas, according to the Democrat-Gazette, considers Juneteenth a “memorial day,” per state law.

Florida

Florida, the Orlando Sentinel writes, had several bills filed in 2022 by two state lawmakers trying to make Juneteenth a legal holiday, but both bills died and were not refiled in the past legislative session.

However, the newspaper noted, more Florida cities are making Juneteenth a paid day off.

Hawaii

Hawaii was the second-to-last state to recognize Juneteenth as an official day of remembrance, according to Honolulu Magazine, before South Dakota. It is still not a paid holiday.

Indiana

The Indianapolis Star reports Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth. He told the news outlet that state holidays are determined by the Indiana General Assembly.

Indianapolis’ city council did pass legislation to memorialize Juneteenth, along with Indigenous Peoples Day, in 2020.

Iowa

Juneteenth was recognized as, but not made a paid holiday, on April 11, 2002, the Des Moines Register reports.

Kansas

Democratic lawmakers in both the Kansas House and Senate have introduced bills to make Juneteenth a public holiday, but both died in committee, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

“I think it would be a win-win,” state Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, one of the co-sponsors of the Senate bill, previously said. “It gives those whose ancestors were enslaved pride in that acknowledgment they matter and then on the flip side it shows our counterparts, that they acknowledge and see, while it may not be really relevant to them, it shows they are saying, ‘We see you.'”

Kentucky

Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been a topic of discussion in several Kentucky legislative sessions, but WKYT writes that there has been no movement on the issue so far.

Mississippi

While Mississippi does not officially regard Juneteenth as a state holiday, people still celebrated last year in their communities with live music and festivals.

Montana

Montana does not consider Juneteenth an official holiday, but celebrations are still happening around the state.

New Hampshire

The Boston Globe writes that state offices remain open on Juneteenth.

North Dakota

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who is also running in the Republican presidential primary, has issued commemorations, and said in a past statement that he encourages residents to observe Juneteenth “and celebrate the ideals of liberty, justice and equality for all citizens.”

While Juneteenth is not currently a state holiday, Burgum “expressed his willingness” to work with lawmakers to make it one, according to a news release.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman, was one of the earliest states to call Juneteenth a “Day of Observance” in 1994, but workers are not guaranteed a day off with pay.

Recently, a bill proposed by Republicans was filed that would allow state employees to take a personal holiday on either Juneteenth, Good Friday, Indigenous Peoples Day, Statehood Day or their birthday. However, it went nowhere, the Oklahoman wrote.

South Carolina

The Aiken Standard reports that bills making Juneteenth a holiday did not pass, but the legislation’s sponsors remain undeterred.

State Senator Darrell Jackson, who has led efforts to make Juneteenth a legal holiday, said it is important to celebrate the end of slavery in South Carolina.

“We have a rich history. We are one of the few states in which there are people like me who can trace their ancestors all the way back to slavery,” Jackson has said, according to The Aiken Standard.

Vermont

Vermont does not consider Juneteenth a state holiday. To make it one, WCAX wrote, it would take the collective bargaining process, the state employees union says. The union and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration are set to negotiate a new contract in August 2023, according to WCAX.

Wisconsin

Some communities in Wisconsin have made Juneteenth an official public holiday, WORT said, even if the state itself doesn’t.

Wyoming

Juneteenth is not part of Wyoming’s set state holidays, but Governor Mark Gordon has previously said he will work with lawmakers to consider this option in the future, Oil City News reported.

Employees can choose

North Carolina

Some state government workers in North Carolina can take the day off using eight hours of personal leave. If they work Juneteenth, they can take another day off instead, the News & Observer said.

Per an executive order, state agency employees can get “up to eight hours of fully paid leave” for a day of observance to use on a day that’s important to them, their family or community, according to the newspaper.

California

State employees are scheduled to work, but can use their allotted time off to celebrate Juneteenth if they have acquired enough leave balance, The Sacramento Bee wrote.

In California, the state employees’ union, SEIU Local 1000, has been fighting to make Juneteenth a state paid holiday, the Bee said.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the day is designated as an “official annual observance” and is a paid day off for certain state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction. Areas not under the governor’s purview, such as the State System of Higher Education, can take a day off at a later date, the governor’s press secretary told the The Observer-Reporter.

Although the governor declared June 19 as the Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania, employers are not mandated in the state to treat it as a legal holiday, The Observer-Reporter wrote.

Next Year

Rhode Island

NewsNation local affiliate WPRI reports that Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is expected to sign a law making Juneteenth an official state holiday Monday. The law would go into effect in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.