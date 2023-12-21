Kentucky home becomes an indoor forest each Christmas season

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — When Mary Lou Bohannon invites you indoors, it resembles the outdoors. You can’t see the foyer for the trees inside her Woodford County, Kentucky, home. At last count, she had 110 decorated Christmas trees.

They’re everywhere — in corners, on cabinets, in bedrooms, and in bathrooms. Her trees come in all colors, sizes, and themes. She moved to Versailles from Shelby County in 2015 after her husband, Jerry, died, and she decided the house felt empty.

“So, when I started doing all the trees and having people in my home, that’s what made it a home. That added some love to it,” she said.

The trees help her memories stay evergreen, adorned with pictures of friends and relatives, ornaments made by grandchildren, and reminders of fun vacations and other holidays. Themes include the Kentucky Derby, Disney characters, and farm life. There is a wedding tree, a patriotic one, and one covered in shoe ornaments. But she said the most important tree is the first one guests see when they enter the front door—filled with symbols of both the birth and resurrection of Jesus.

She does have a favorite decoration among the thousands in her collection. It’s an angel that was on her grandmother’s tree when she was a little girl.

“It’s at least 60 years old, missing an eye, and its wings are a little ruffled, but it’s still very precious to me,” Bohanon said.

Many church groups and members of the community have scheduled tours of her home this season.

“One woman from my church group said she couldn’t come because she was going to visit the Biltmore Estate (in North Carolina) that day,” Bohannon said. “I told her, ‘Honey, I have more trees than the Biltmore!'”

Her indoor forest may be dense, but could there be room for a few more trees?

“I don’t know where, but there’s always that possibility,” she said.

Mary Lou Bohannon hopes those who see her decorations remember the reason for the season.

“I like to share love, hope, joy, and peace of Christmas, and hopefully that lasts year-round and maybe some way can touch somebody’s heart.”