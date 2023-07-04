‘Lieutenant Dan’ surprises veterans on Fourth of July

HINES, Ill. (NewsNation) — Veterans got a sweet surprise outside the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital on Tuesday when actor Gary Sinise showed up in an ice cream truck to help celebrate Independence Day.

The “Forrest Gump” actor and longtime veteran’s advocate chipped in behind the counter, passing out frozen treats and talking with those who served.

“We wanted to do something special on the Fourth of July,” Sinise told NewsNation.

Tuesday’s event marked a significant milestone for the Gary Sinise Foundation. The nonprofit — which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families — gave out its one millionth meal in its Serving Heroes program.

“We want our military and our veterans and our first responders to know that we appreciate them,” Sinise said.

But this year’s holiday is also a time of remembrance for Sinise.

The actor, who grew up in Highland Park, is returning home to headline a concert honoring the seven people who were killed after a gunman opened fire on a parade one year ago.

“I went to high school [in Highland Park], I was in the Fourth of July parade as a kid many times,” he said. “I think it’s important to support where we can and to help folks out when we can.”

A few weeks after the attack, Sinise met with local first responders and vowed to come back for the one year memorial. Now, he’s making good on that promise.