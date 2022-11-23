Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation underway

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A holiday tradition that welcomes the season for many across the globe is ready for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Marching bands and celebrities will trek the parade route waiving and smiling at fans, but the real stars of the parade are the giant balloons that tower over the crowd.

Crews began filling the helium balloons Wednesday. Some balloons are five or six stories tall or about 60 feet off the ground; workers will use a crane to help bring them in.

Inflating the balloons is an all-day affair because there are 16 giant character balloons in this year’s parade, and each one takes 90 minutes to inflate.

Artists have designed some floats and new balloons for Thursday’s parade, including “Bluey” by BBC Studios; “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” by Abrams Books; “DINO and Baby DINO” by Sinclair Oil; and “Stuart the Minion” from Illumination.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.