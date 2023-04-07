This photo shows a logo of a McDonald’s restaurant in Havertown, Pa., on April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(NewsNation) — After losing 34 pounds in 45 days by eating McDonald’s (and halving his portions) Kevin Maginnis now has some company.

His wife is joining in on his challenge to eat only at the popular fast food restaurant for 100 days.

“About 10 days ago, she said, ‘You know what? You’re getting all these results. I want some as well,'” Maginnis told “Morning in America” Friday.

Maginnis’ wife is now 4 1/2 pounds down after 10 days.

“She says that’s the most weight she’s lost in a week outside of having a baby,” he said.

Even though Easter is this Sunday, Maginnis doesn’t plan on taking a break.

“I think I’ll probably go to McDonald’s,” he said of his holiday meal plan. It might not be a traditional Easter feast, but Maginnis says he thinks he’ll be able to find something festive.

“There’s so much variety on the McDonald’s menu, so I’ll be able to hook something up,” he said.

You can follow Maginnis on https://www.tiktok.com/@bigmaccoaching to keep up with his weight-loss journey.