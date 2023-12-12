Most ‘Christmassy’ towns list includes North Pole, Bethlehem

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can be a magical time of the year because of the feeling of warmth and joy that it can bring through decorations and food.

That feeling is heightened when you visit a town that feels like it invented Christmas with twinkling lights, decorations of red on a green Christmas tree and markets galore.

There are lots of destinations in the U.S. that feel very “Christmassy” or make you feel the Christmas spirit based on the atmosphere and winter activities.

That’s why Mixbook, a #1 rated photo book brand, decided to embark on a deeper exploration, crafting a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled.

Lake Placid has been voted the third most “Christmassy” town in America according to Mixbook’s survey.

Lake Placid has a specific charm during the winter because of its natural setting in the Adirondack Mountains, blanketed in snow, offering a picturesque backdrop for the holidays.

“The town embraces the spirit of the season with a warm, small-town ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights and elegant decorations that line its streets and shops, creating a storybook-like setting,” stated Mixbook.

A significant draw to the town is its winter sports activities including skiing, skating, bobsledding and even dog sled rides. Visitors can also indulge in the same grounds used by Olympic athletes and explore the town where the Winter Olympics were held in 1932 and 1980.

“Lake Placid’s holiday festivities are further enhanced by its unique events, like the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets,” stated MixBook.

Although Skaneateles didn’t make the top of the list, it sure has its charm as it was also featured in HGTV’s list of Most Charming Small Towns in America.

Known for its beautifully restored buildings dating back to 1796 and live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, the village of Skaneateles transforms in the winter, becoming a real-life A Christmas Carol for its Dickens Christmas.

For a list of the top 10 of the 75 most quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm, see the list below.

America’s Favorite ‘Christmassy’ Towns 2023, according to Mixbook

RankingTown/CityState
1Pigeon ForgeTennessee
2DurangoColorado
3Lake PlacidNew York
4StoweVermont
5AlexandriaVirginia
6Old SaybrookConnecticut
7StockbridgeMassachusetts
8HollandMichigan
9BethlehemPennsylvania
10North PoleAlaska
11TruckeeCalifornia
12TaosNew Mexico
13FoleyAlabama
14KennebunkportMaine
15AshlandOregon
16Mammoth LakesCalifornia
17Sun ValleyIdaho
18Santa ClausIndiana
19HersheyPennsylvania
20FrankenmuthMichigan
21BardstownKentucky
22PrescottArizona
23RhinebeckNew York
24DeadwoodSouth Dakota
25AndalusiaAlabama
26FrederickMaryland
27Overland ParkKansas
28TheodoreAlabama
29ClearwaterFlorida
30LeavenworthWashington
31Amana ColoniesIowa
32DubuqueIowa
33OxfordMississippi
34BethesdaMaryland
35ConwayArkansas
36LawrenceKansas
37McAdenvilleNorth Carolina
38WilliamsburgVirginia
39Rehoboth BeachDelaware
40Winston-SalemNorth Carolina
41BentonArkansas
42BreckenridgeColorado
43GrapevineTexas
44Van BurenArkansas
45BransonMissouri
46SavannahGeorgia
47GreenvilleSouth Carolina
48RocklandMaine
49GalenaIllinois
50VicksburgMississippi
51WhitefishMontana
52LewesDelaware
53Cape MayNew Jersey
54St. AugustineFlorida
55WoodstockVermont
56CliftonOhio
57BozemanMontana
58NapervilleIllinois
59SheridanWyoming
60Harpers FerryWest Virginia
61HelenGeorgia
62HendersonNevada
63MedoraNorth Dakota
64MorristownNew Jersey
65CedarburgWisconsin
66MidwayUtah
67WesterlyRhode Island
68StillwaterMinnesota
69WheelingWest Virginia
70WicksburgAlabama
71GuthrieOklahoma
72MindenNebraska
73SkaneatelesNew York
74ShipshewanaIndiana
75North ConwayNew Hampshire
