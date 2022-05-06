(NewsNation) — May 6 marks National Nurses Day and also kicks off the start of National Nurses Week, which runs through May 12. Nursing is the glue that holds a patient’s health care journey together, working tirelessly to identify and protect patient needs, according to the American Nurses Association.

National Nurses Day and National Nurses Week are opportunities to celebrate nurses and their vast, positive impact on American lives.

While nursing is sometimes described as a science while hours of education are needed to obtain degrees, certifications and licensing, nursing is also viewed as an art in human relations. Registered and practical nurses are often licensed by the state in which they practice, and their duties and responsibilities while on the job range among a variety of care – from schools to hospitals, hospice care, family care and more.

National Nurses Week runs through May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale was a British nurse who is considered the founder of modern nursing; helping to train nurses and writing hundreds of books, pamphlets and more on health-related issues.

After Nurses Week is National Hospital Week, which runs May 8 through May 14, when all hospitals and health care workers are honored for supporting their communities.

Freebies for Nurses

In honor of National Nurses Day, some companies are thanking health care workers with freebies and discounts.

The companies include Chipotle, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Staples. Here’s a list of freebies and promotions:

Chipotle — Giving away 250,000 burritos to health care workers Thursday. You just have to sign up using this website link.

Giving away 250,000 burritos to health care workers Thursday. You just have to sign up using this website link. Dunkin ‘ — All health care workers get a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday when they show ID. No purchase necessary.

‘ All health care workers get a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday when they show ID. No purchase necessary. Jimmy John’s — Get $5 off online and app orders totaling $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can’t be combined with other offers or rewards.

Get $5 off online and app orders totaling $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can’t be combined with other offers or rewards. McAlister’s Deli — Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID. Also, through Thursday, the chain is taking nominations for a nurse to win free catering on its website. Those who submit a nomination will receive a free tea promotion code to use within 14 days but will need to be a member of the McAlister’s Deli rewards program to redeem. Winners will be announced Friday.

Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID. Also, through Thursday, the chain is taking nominations for a nurse to win free catering on its website. Those who submit a nomination will receive a free tea promotion code to use within 14 days but will need to be a member of the McAlister’s Deli rewards program to redeem. Winners will be announced Friday. Outback Steakhouse — As part of the chain’s Heroes Discount, nurses, doctors and medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID. Military veterans, law enforcement and first responders also get the discount when they show their state or federal service ID.

As part of the chain’s Heroes Discount, nurses, doctors and medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID. Military veterans, law enforcement and first responders also get the discount when they show their state or federal service ID. Potbelly Sandwich Shop — Nurses get a free cookie or a free regular fountain drink with the order of any entrée from Thursday through Wednesday, May 12.

Nurses get a free cookie or a free regular fountain drink with the order of any entrée from Thursday through Wednesday, May 12. Staples — Health care workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668, which is in the weekly ad. Some exclusions apply.

Click here to video the full list of freebies including retail and travel. Most companies require nurses to show their industry identification for discounts or freebies offered.

