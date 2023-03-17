NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 262nd year

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A sea of green will flood the streets of New York City celebrating Irish heritage as the city’s 262-year tradition returns Thursday: the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It’s the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world; it was first celebrated in New York City in 1762. It’s back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the parade, which according to organizers typically hosts around 250,000 marchers and attracts about two million spectators, will start at 11 a.m. at Fifth Avenue. The route will stretch from East 44th Street up to East 79th Street.

The grand marshal, Kevin J. Conway, and his aides will lead the march, joined by the Londonderry High School Marching Lancers of New Hampshire.

Local and state officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Keechant L. Sewell, the city’s police commissioner, are among those expected to participate in the parade.