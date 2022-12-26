Over 1,700 US flights canceled on morning after Christmas

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of severe winter conditions in many parts of the U.S., air travel is still a challenge the day after Christmas.

According to FlightAware, over 1,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been canceled on the morning of Dec. 26, with more delays expected.

Clint Henderson, the managing editor for “The Points Guy,” says it is a mess now but it should get better and offered a few tips on how to alleviate some of the air travel issues. Watch his full interview in the player above.