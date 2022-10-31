Don’t miss the cheapest times to book — and to fly — during the holidays. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — While consumers’ pockets are often stretched thin come holiday season, this year may cause an extra pinch as, according to travel booking group Hopper, Thanksgiving and Christmas airfare projections are at their highest in the last five years.

“After two years of depressed holiday season travel due to waves of the covid-19 pandemic, Americans are gearing up for a season of Thanksgiving and Christmas travel once again,” the September report reads.

Along with pent-up demand from lockdown and travel restrictions over the past two years, the study cites jet fuel prices, supply chain woes and inflation as the causes of the five-year high.

Hopper expects this year’s Thanksgiving travelers, for example, to pay $350 per ticket for a domestic Thanksgiving flight — 22% higher than in 2019 and 43% higher than last year.

Meanwhile, international flyers can expect to pay $795 per ticket this Thanksgiving — up 25% compared to 2019 and up 41% compared to last year.

For individuals looking to travel during Christmas, Hopper estimates flyers will average $463 per ticket as of mid-September — 31% higher than in 2019 and 39% higher than last year.

International airfare during Christmastime has risen to $1,300 per ticket this year, an increase of 26% compared to 2019 and 20% compared to 2018.

Cheapest days to fly

As one could probably guess, Hopper, lists the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving Day and the holiday weekend iteself as the most expensive travel days for domestic flyers. As a solution, the site suggests booking the Monday (Nov. 21) of Thanksgiving and any weekday following (Nov. 28 -Dec. 2) instead.

For those flying internationally, Hopper says traveling the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) can save upwards of 12%, or $100 on average. And upon returning, the site says travelers can save 17%, or $162 on average, off airfare by returning Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

Because Christmas falls on the weekend this year, Hopper recommends avoiding the days before and after (Thursday, Friday and Monday) if you plan on flying domestically. Instead, choose the Monday or Tuesday ahead and Tuesday or Wednesday after for returning.

As far as traveling internationally for Christmas, the key, according to Hopper, is to book the flight as close to Christmas Day as possible. The site recommended returning before New Year’s Eve,

Most accommodating destinations

Boarding has gotten more expensive over the past two years as well, Hopper says. The average nightly rate over Thanksgiving is $189 per night — an increase of 13% from last year’s average nightly rate of $167 per night.

The average nightly rate for a hotel stay over the Christmas holiday is currently $218 per night — an increase of 32% from Christmas last year.

Hopper recommends booking last-minute hotels, so long as travelers are willing to compromise quality for price. According to the report, consumers can save as much as 25% by booking at the last minute on the day of or the day before their stay.