Restaurant reservations for holiday rise as prices soar

(NewsNation) — While some Americans gear up to cook a feast this Thursday, many are opting for restaurant reservations as inflation drives grocery bills through the roof.

With the cost of turkey alone up more than 20% from last year, many are choosing to either eat out or order full or partial meals this Thanksgiving. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of an average grocery trip rose 12.4% from 2021 compared to the 8.6% rise in the cost of dining out over the same time period.

Some of those still choosing to cook are doing what they can to reduce the cost of Thanksgiving groceries. Strategies such as buying a turkey earlier than usual, switching to generic brands of ingredients and even cutting back on sides are being employed to help limit the grocery bills, according to Morning Consult. Conversely, 45% of consumers are ordering full or partial Thanksgiving meals for pickup.

Inflation and supply-chain issues are causing many Americans, for the first time in decades, to find it more economical to rely on restaurants for the holiday season, after factoring in the time and effort of preparing an elaborate meal. This move away from the “traditional Thanksgiving” could signal a trend of prioritizing convenience and quality time with loved ones over previous traditions.