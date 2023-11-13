Sheriff’s office brings back ‘Santa’s Sheriff on a Shelf’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “most famous crime-fighting elf” is back this holiday season. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Grady Judd: Santa’s Sheriff on a Shelf” is now available.

“He does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do … watches over the children, making sure they’re nice not naughty, and sharing his intel with Saint Nick,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “He doesn’t have to move each day to different locations in your home. He doesn’t even have to go away when the Christmas tree gets tossed to the curb. Grady can hang out with you and the family all year round as a reminder of how children can be nice all year!”

The doll costs $20 and all proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies are only accepting cash for the “Sheriff on a Shelf” and it has to be purchased in person.

The “Sheriff on a Shelf” is available at the following locations:

PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Central District, 3935 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven

Southeast District, 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way, Lake Wales

Northeast District, 1100 Dunson Rd, Davenport

Northwest District, 1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland (north)

Southwest District, 4120 US Hwy 98 South AKA Bartow Rd, Lakeland (south)

Central County Jail lobby, 2390 Bob Phillips Rd, Bartow

The mini-Judds will only be available while supplies last.