Become a Starbucks Holiday Cheermaker and spread cheer to your neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Would you like to win a prize for both you and your community? Now is your chance! Simply apply to become a Starbucks Holiday Cheermaker.

Starbucks has partnered with singer and actress Christina Milian to celebrate the people who work hard to bring holiday cheer to their neighborhoods with decorations.

Five Holiday Cheermakers will be selected to win Starbucks gift cards for themselves and their neighborhood.

If you light up your neighborhood with a spectacular holiday display with an inspirational story and love the holiday season, Starbucks says you are the perfect Starbucks Holiday Cheermaker candidate.

To apply, simply submit a photo of your home to holidaycheermakers.com with your holiday story attached.

Starbucks says applicants should write about, “What inspires you to decorate or what’s your favorite part about decorating your home.”

Applications to become a Holiday Cheermaker will be open from Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m.