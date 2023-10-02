Stouffer’s releases limited-edition advent calendar

*Attached video: This holiday song has already played thousands of times this year

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon-based company Stouffer’s has released a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition advent calendar ahead of the holiday season.

The limited edition Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar serves everything from mac and cheese to lasagna in a gingerbread-shaped box designed with fan-favorite Stouffer’s ingredients.

Each dish in the Comfort Calendar is individually wrapped and ranges from family-sized to single-sized servings, according to Stouffer’s.

The seven dishes in the box include:

Family Size Macaroni & Cheese

Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Bowl-Fulls® Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

According to Stouffer’s, this is the company’s first-ever advent calendar in its nearly 100-year history and a first for the frozen meals category.

“The business of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families,” said Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, Stouffer’s & Portfolio Expansion. “Stouffer’s first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar turns everyday favorites – like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna – into festive must-haves.”

The limited-edition Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar will be available on the Stouffer’s website beginning on October 2 for $39.99.