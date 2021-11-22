Thanksgiving rush begins at airports

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If you are jumping on a plane to go somewhere for Thanksgiving, you are certainly aren’t alone. Thanksgiving week is typically the busiest travel week of the year, and those who ventured into airports in 2020 will have a completely different experience this year.

The Transportation Security Administration set a new record of the year on Friday when agents screened 2.2 million people at security checkpoints across the U.S. That’s the highest volume since the coronavirus pandemic started.

It was more of the same on Saturday, with 2 million people passing through the country’s airports. That’s more than double last year’s numbers.

With Thanksgiving just days away, the number of travelers is expected to continue to climb. Experts predict air travel for the holidays is going to be 80% higher than last year when COVID-19 kept people at home.

So where are we likely to see the most people over the course of the week?

Based on reservations, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami are all expected to see the biggest crowds over this Thanksgiving holiday.

At least 2 million people are expected to pack airports each day until Thanksgiving Day itself, according to data from TSA in 2019.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, with people returning home.

For those who are traveling the friendly skies, TSA recommends that people arrive at the airport early, at least two hours before their flight, and pack smart.