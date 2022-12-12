TikTok Christmas wish lights up Chicagoland restaurant

(NewsNation) — The power of social media provided a lot of Christmas cheer for one restaurant owner in north suburban Illinois after the owner’s daughter posted a video on TikTok and it went viral.

A video posted on the account @tacoboutjoys showed a barren Taco-Bout-Joy’s shop in Glenview on Thursday. The video has received more than 3.7 million likes.

“It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in,” the owner’s daughter said in her post. “I wish I could give her customers for Christmas.”

The video took off, gaining more than 3.7 million likes and over 50,000 comments.

