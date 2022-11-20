Travel expert: Thanksgiving travelers should pack their patience

(NewsNation) — With Thanksgiving just days away, people are gearing up for the busy holiday travel season.

AAA predicts that roughly 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their home this Thanksgiving. That represents a 1.5% increase when compared to last year. Almost 50 million people are expected to travel by car.

In the video above, national travel reporter Dayvee Sutton speaks about the best strategies to avoid obstacles for travelers. Overall, she says travelers should pack their patience.