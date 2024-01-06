Trend: Using Christmas Trees for other holidays

(NewsNation) — In a departure from the norm, a growing number of people are keeping their Christmas trees up and decorated throughout the entire year.

Portia Gorman, an influencer leading this movement, has planned eight distinct Christmas tree looks for the year ahead, with Valentine’s Day being the next celebration on the agenda, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Corey Davey, an interior designer in Dallas, told the WSJ that an increased desire for comfort at home is driving the trend of keeping trees up year-round.

According to therapist Karol Ward in New York City, it’s also a way for people to maintain the joyful spirit associated with holidays, expressing playfulness and boosting mood.

For interior designer Sami Riccioli in Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, what started as a personal hobby has transformed into a business opportunity. After gaining attention on Instagram, she now gets paid to design custom trees for store windows and promotional events. Despite occasional skepticism from visitors, she has turned her unique tree-decorating style into a successful venture.